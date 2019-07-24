Tropical depression dissipates amid cold front

Tropical Depression Three dissipated east of Florida on Tuesday, and its remnants will merge with a cold front moving offshore. The rest of the Atlantic is quiet, but there’s a marginal chance for another system to form in the Gulf of Mexico late this week.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

