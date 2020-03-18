Wednesday Weatherline

Richmond gains minutes of sunlight a day
Here’s something that might help to brighten your week. We’re currently gaining daylight at the fastest rate of the year. In the weeks surrounding March 19’s vernal equinox, Richmond sees a 2 minute and 25 second increase in the duration of sunlight each day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.