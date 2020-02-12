Wednesday Weatherline

Wintry air returning this weekend
Wintry air is due for a brief return this weekend. Saturday’s low near 20 degrees will feel brisk following 60s, but February could be a lot colder. Richmond’s monthly record low was 10 below zero on Feb. 8, 1936. The coldest high was 11 on Feb. 11-12, 1899.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.