Richmond’s high of 99 degrees Monday broke the Aug. 19 record of 98 from 1914 and 2002. Monday’s low of 74 entered a five-way tie for the date’s warmest low. So far in 2019, Richmond has set or tied two daily cool records and seven for warmth.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Richmond’s high of 99 degrees Monday broke the Aug. 19 record of 98 from 1914 and 2002. Monday’s low of 74 entered a five-way tie for the date’s warmest low. So far in 2019, Richmond has set or tied two daily cool records and seven for warmth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.