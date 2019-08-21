Richmond’s high of 99 degrees Monday broke the Aug. 19 record of 98 from 1914 and 2002. Monday’s low of 74 entered a five-way tie for the date’s warmest low. So far in 2019, Richmond has set or tied two daily cool records and seven for warmth.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

