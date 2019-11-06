Wednesday Weatherline

Snow season has arrived in Virginia
Central Virginia’s snow season is technically underway, though we typically don’t see our first flakes until December. Richmond’s record date for earliest measurable snow was Nov. 5, 1962. The metro area hasn’t seen snow stick in November since the 1990s.
