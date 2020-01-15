Wednesday Weatherline

Cold weather season is halfway done
We’re halfway through our climatological cold season, though it’s entirely possible that the lowest reading is yet to come. So far, Richmond’s coldest low was 20 degrees on Nov. 14. Since 1897, only seven other seasons failed to dip below 20 before Jan. 15.
