Wednesday Weatherline

...AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT...

AREAS OF FOG...INCLUDING SOME LOCALLY DENSE FOG...HAVE DEVELOPED
ACROSS THE EASTERN VIRGINIA PIEDMONT WEST OF THE RICHMOND METRO
AREA. VISIBILITIES WILL AVERAGE BETWEEN ONE AND TWO MILES...BUT
WILL QUICKLY BECOME REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN SOME
AREAS.

MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO
THE AREAS OF DENSE FOG LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING.
DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.

Cold weather season is halfway done

We’re halfway through our climatological cold season, though it’s entirely possible that the lowest reading is yet to come. So far, Richmond’s coldest low was 20 degrees on Nov. 14. Since 1897, only seven other seasons failed to dip below 20 before Jan. 15.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

