Wednesday Weatherline

Storms possible for some in Virginia
While rather cool and rainy weather continues for much of the state, a few strong or severe storms are possible south of the Tri-Cities today. Warmer air and wind shear over Southside could lead to stronger gusts, hail, an isolated tornado or flash flooding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.