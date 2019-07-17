A heat advisory is in effect today: Highs in the mid- to upper 90s will feel like 103 to 107 because of the humidity. Take precautions to avoid heat illness, and check in on those who are vulnerable. The danger will build into the weekend as highs approach 100.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

