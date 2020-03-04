Wednesday Weatherline

March brings increase in tornado potential
Historically, March brings a slight rise in tornado potential across our region ahead of the most active spring months of April and May. Since 1950, Virginia saw 27 March tornadoes, most recently in Suffolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach on March 31, 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.