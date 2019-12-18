Wednesday Weatherline

Major snowstorm struck 10 years ago
Ten years ago, a major storm blanketed much of Virginia with heavy snow. Richmond International Airport reported 7.4 inches on Dec. 18-19, 2009, while 10 to 16 inches covered the northwestern suburbs. Totals exceeded 20 inches between Roanoke and Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.