Camille formed south of Cuba 50 years ago

A tropical storm named Camille formed south of Cuba on Aug. 14, 1969. Over the next week, it went on to devastate the Gulf Coast and unleash the worst natural disaster in Virginia’s history. On Sunday, our 12-page special section will look back at the storm.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

