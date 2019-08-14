Camille formed south of Cuba 50 years ago
A tropical storm named Camille formed south of Cuba on Aug. 14, 1969. Over the next week, it went on to devastate the Gulf Coast and unleash the worst natural disaster in Virginia’s history. On Sunday, our 12-page special section will look back at the storm.
