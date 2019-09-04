Aug.-Oct. is prime hurricane time for U.S.
Going back to 1851, there’s an instance of a U.S. hurricane landfall on every date from Aug. 10 to Oct. 21, with peak frequency in mid-September. The earliest date for a U.S. landfall was May 29, 1908, and the latest was Kate on Nov. 21, 1985.
