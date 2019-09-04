Aug.-Oct. is prime hurricane time for U.S.

Going back to 1851, there’s an instance of a U.S. hurricane landfall on every date from Aug. 10 to Oct. 21, with peak frequency in mid-September. The earliest date for a U.S. landfall was May 29, 1908, and the latest was Kate on Nov. 21, 1985.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription