July likely to be hottest one since 2012

Richmond’s temperatures for July will likely average out to 81.5 degrees, 2.2 degrees above the monthly average and the hottest one since 2012. That would tie for the sixth-warmest July of the past 122 years. Five of the top six have occurred since 2005.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

