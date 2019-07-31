July likely to be hottest one since 2012
Richmond’s temperatures for July will likely average out to 81.5 degrees, 2.2 degrees above the monthly average and the hottest one since 2012. That would tie for the sixth-warmest July of the past 122 years. Five of the top six have occurred since 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.