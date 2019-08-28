Dorian’s future strength still uncertain
Though Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to approach Florida by Sunday, the National Hurricane Center says its future strength is still very uncertain. The forecast for track and intensity should be clearer once the storm passes Puerto Rico on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.