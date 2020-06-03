Wednesday Weatherline

90s likely to make 2020 debut today
Today is likely to be Richmond’s first day of 2020 with a high in the 90s. It’s a bit late. May often brings that first summerlike day. The last time 90s held off until June was in 2016. The earliest arrival of 90s was March 17, 1945. The latest: July 2, 1972.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.