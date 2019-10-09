Wednesday Weatherline

System off Mid-Atlantic not an inland threat
A low that is meandering off the Mid-Atlantic will bring high surf, rip currents and coastal flooding to Tidewater this week. There’s a slight chance the system could briefly take on tropical storm characteristics, but either way there’s no threat for inland areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.