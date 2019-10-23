Don’t expect much “short-sleeves weather” from now on. Over 122 years, Oct. 23 is the mean date for Richmond’s last 80-degree day of fall. Occasionally, we’ll still hit 80s in November, as we did in 2016 and 2017. Only 1971 and 1998 brought 80s in December.
Wednesday Weatherline
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.
As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.
Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.
Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.
Email him your story ideas and weather tips.
Don’t expect much “short-sleeves weather” from now on. Over 122 years, Oct. 23 is the mean date for Richmond’s last 80-degree day of fall. Occasionally, we’ll still hit 80s in November, as we did in 2016 and 2017. Only 1971 and 1998 brought 80s in December.
