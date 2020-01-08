Wednesday Weatherline

Virginia saw up to 5.5 inches of snow
Tuesday’s fast-moving snowmaker deposited 1 to 4 inches across the western and northern tiers of the state, with up to 5.5 inches near Harrisonburg. Flakes appeared as far east as Buckingham, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties but amounted to a light coating on grass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.