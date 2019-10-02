Wednesday Weatherline

Taking a look at October’s heat records
Here are Virginia’s heat records for October. Hottest high statewide: 101 degrees in King and Queen County on Oct. 6, 1941. Warmest low: 79 in Chesapeake on Oct. 10, 2017. Richmond’s hottest high: 99 on Oct. 6, 1941. Warmest October mean statewide: 1919.
