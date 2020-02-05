Wednesday Weatherline

Ten years ago, a blizzard nicknamed “Snowmageddon” buried Northern Virginia and much of the Mid-Atlantic with 20 to 30 inches of snow. As much as 34 inches fell in Loudoun County. In the metro Richmond area, snow totals ranged from 4 to 11 inches by Feb. 6, 2010.
