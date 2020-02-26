Wednesday Weatherline

Showers, strong winds coming through
Central Virginia could experience strong winds this evening as a cold front sweeps a line of showers from west to east. Gusts may be severe in spots, despite little or no thunder. Then, a steady breeze from the west will usher in a drier and colder Thursday.
