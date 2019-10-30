Wednesday Weatherline

In four years, four very mild Octobers
Based on mean temperature, this has been Richmond’s warmest October since 2007 and is on track to rank as seventh-warmest since 1897. The highs and lows should average to 63.9 degrees, which is 4.2 above normal. It’s also the fourth very mild October in a row.
