Wednesday Weatherline

Tropical storm Dolly to dissipate
Against the odds — and climatology — Tropical Storm Dolly developed Tuesday about 360 miles southeast of Nova Scotia. It’s the Atlantic’s third-earliest “D” storm and northernmost to form before July. Dolly is no threat to us, and should dissipate by Thursday.
