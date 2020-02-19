Wednesday Weatherline

Thursday could bring a dusting of snow
There’s faint hope for snow fans. A snowstorm? No. A dusting? Perhaps. Light snow is possible for the southern tier of the state on Thursday evening. At question is the supply of moisture and how far north it goes. Richmond may stay dry or be right on the edge.
