Wednesday Weatherline

Richmond area holding out on 95 degrees
Richmond has yet to see a 95-degree high this year, but a trip either way on Interstate 95 shows different trends. Caribou, Maine, hit 95 twice already. There, the annual record is three days. With eight days topping 95 so far, Miami is also near a record pace.
