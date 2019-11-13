Wednesday Weatherline

Increasingly dark days are ahead
We lose one to two minutes of sunlight each day for the rest of this month, causing our sunrise time to creep up to 7 a.m. by Nov. 26. After today, we won’t see a sunset time past 5 p.m. until Dec. 30. We must wait until Feb. 26 to see the sun out past 6 p.m.
