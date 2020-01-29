Wednesday Weatherline

80 years ago, the low reached minus 12
The lowest reading on Richmond’s official thermometer happened 80 years ago today: Jan. 29, 1940, hit a low of 12 degrees below zero. The state’s all-time low came with the cold wave of Jan. 21, 1985, when Mountain Lake in Giles County plunged to 30 below zero.
