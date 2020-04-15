Wednesday Weatherline

Records set from Monday’s rainfall
Monday’s rainfall set daily records for dozens of cities in the state, including Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Danville, Roanoke and Blacksburg. The 1.37 inches observed at Richmond International Airport fell just shy of the 1.45 inches there on April 13,1979.
