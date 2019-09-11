It’s hot, but this week’s heat won’t break records

It’s toasty this week, but not hot enough to beat this record: The latest in a calendar year that Richmond has had a 100-degree high happened on Sept. 11, 1983. Past that date, the hottest high was 99 on Oct. 6, 1941. In both cases, the late heat accompanied droughts.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

