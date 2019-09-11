It’s hot, but this week’s heat won’t break records
It’s toasty this week, but not hot enough to beat this record: The latest in a calendar year that Richmond has had a 100-degree high happened on Sept. 11, 1983. Past that date, the hottest high was 99 on Oct. 6, 1941. In both cases, the late heat accompanied droughts.
