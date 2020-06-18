Weekend forecast: Scattered downpours across Va. on Juneteenth, drier and hotter by Father's Day

After a spell of unusually soggy and cool weather across Virginia, things will gradually turn more favorable for spending time outside as this holiday weekend goes on.
But the rain isn’t done with us yet.
Despite warmer temperatures and more glimpses of sun, look out for the typical pop-up showers or storms of early summer. Mornings have a better chance of staying dry.
Widespread or organized severe weather is unlikely over the next few days, but downpours may renew flash flooding issues in parts of the state that recently experienced heavy rain.
So it’s trending drier by Sunday, but not totally dry, and warmer but not downright hot. (Not yet: 90s are on the way back next week).
Here’s a day-by-day breakdown.
Friday – Juneteenth
• Richmond: Expect some scattered downpours around the area between midday and early evening, though it wouldn't be a constant rain during that time. Otherwise, it looks partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and a detectable increase in the mugginess.
• Statewide: Scattered thundershowers are possible in every region, with chances peaking in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s are in store across central and eastern portions, with 70s from the western Piedmont into the mountains.
Saturday
(The summer solstice occurs at 5:44 p.m. Richmond enjoys 14 hours and 45 minutes of sunlight on the longest day of the year.)
• Richmond: Expect lower 80s for the afternoon, though it could swing a few degrees higher or lower depending on cloudiness and rain. Once again, we're more likely than not to see passing showers and storms with the heat of the day, and a mix of clouds and sun the rest of the time.
• Statewide: Hit-or-miss storms will continue, with lower-to-mid 80s for the Piedmont and Tidewater and upper 70s to lower 80s in the mountains.
Sunday – Father’s Day
• Richmond: This looks to be the warmest and driest day of the weekend, with mid 80s by afternoon and possibly upper 80s. That would be back to normal for this time of year. The chance for a brief downpour is lower, but not zero, and there should be plenty of sun otherwise.
• Statewide: Showers and storms will be more isolated in nature, with seasonably hotter mid-to-upper 80s for most areas and 70s continuing in the higher elevations.
James River
Be advised that the James River will be running higher than usual for the next few days.
The stage at Richmond’s Westham gauge passed 6 feet on Thursday, but the National Weather Service predicts a rise to 11.9 feet by early Saturday, or just shy of the 12-foot minor flood threshold. Most projections have it down to about 9 feet by Sunday, with a slow ebb during the next work week.
Rip Currents
NWS Wakefield also cautions that Virginia Beach to Corolla, N.C. stands a moderate rip current risk on Friday. Be sure to bookmark weather.gov/beach/akq for up-to-date beach hazards this summer.
