What's the record winter storm where you live? We mapped out the snowiest spells of weather across Virginia

It’s a simple-sounding question that took a surprising amount of effort to investigate.
What’s the snowiest it’s ever been across each part of Virginia?
Because of the nature of recordkeeping, and the whims of the weather itself, it’s impossible to answer that in perfect detail.
But this map is the best attempt to show when each region of the state saw their most extreme week of snowfall during the past six decades.
It’s easy to tell you what the weather did on any given day in the region’s major cities — Richmond, Norfolk, Washington, Roanoke and Lynchburg — all places where the National Weather Service has a long history of official observations.
But there’s enough room between those cities for things to be very different.
Richmond International Airport can see 33 degrees and rain while it’s spewing snow in Short Pump or sleet in Skinquarter.
So earlier this year when we looked back at the 80th anniversary of Richmond’s record snowstorm in January 1940, it prompted some thought-provoking feedback from other corners of the region.
“Here, we’ve had bigger snows since 1940.”
“What about my town’s record?”
Diarists and newspapers recorded mighty snow drifts here in the 1700s and 1800s, but there’s little to nothing in the way of any scientific or official measurements until the late 1800s. Surely some of those storms of yore could have been the snowstorms of record, had there been any.
For the modern era, we can try to fill in those statewide gaps with reports gathered by the NWS’ networks of volunteer observers.
But that database still gets increasingly sparse as you go back in time.
For this type of project, the 1960s were the best starting point.
By that time, the Weather Bureau (now the NWS) collected enough data to publish narrative reports for most significant weather events. Plus, the 1960s were Virginia’s snowiest decade.
An early idea for this project was to create a table of all-time historic snowfall reports from Abingdon to Yorktown. But the mountains of caveats and asterisks accompanying those figures might have led to more questions than answers.
Some weather stations with nearly complete records spanning decades had the unfortunate situation of missing entries during a monster snowstorm like 1996, which might have ranked first for them. Occasionally, some show outlier totals that were clearly too high or too low for a given event. It’s not uncommon to find towns where the weather station changed locations over time, but those separate threads of information aren’t stitched together into one arc.
And bear in mind, this doesn’t go back far enough to capture the all-time record storms for our large cities: Richmond’s standout 1940 blizzard, or the 1922 “Knickerbocker” storm that walloped Washington and much of Virginia. But filling in those statewide maps would have involved much more guesswork.
Without knowing the lay of the land, it’s easy to come away from raw weather data with some very wrong conclusions about the records.
So I returned to a technique that most meteorology students pick up at some point during their undergraduate labs.
Mapping data by hand.
For a good chunk of February, the Weather Desk was buried beneath photocopied outlines of Virginia and a clattering stack of colored pencils.
Those existing town-by-town records, nuanced as they may be, helped me narrow down 30 or so candidate storms that could have been the heaviest for any particular area.
Step one: Map the snow reports. Two: Do some basic quality control by looking up descriptions written by the NWS, our archives or other newspapers. Three: Draw the contours. A zone of 10 inches or more in one color, then 12 in another, and so on up to the rare amount of 40 inches. There wasn’t enough data to be precise on a town-by-town scale with every storm, so in many cases the reports were interpolated roughly onto the scale of counties.
There’s another factor: Records vary depending on the length of time in question. Most snowstorms span two days, sometimes three. But there are a few cases where two systems came in such close succession, they effectively felt like one protracted assault of winter across several days.
Granted, the raw snowfall over that time is usually higher than the actual depth of the snow at its peak, due to the fact that it gradually shrinks to melting and/or compaction.
In this case, I chose to combine any back-to-back storms into a one-week sum. Then, to make it fair, all events were looked at in one-week windows.
After sketching the footprints of the snowfall, flipping through the pages of history gradually revealed the standout storms across the commonwealth.
Finally, those handmade maps were redrawn in computer form to make the colorful summaries you see here.
The result: Depending on where you live, the snowiest week since the 1960s was likely one of 12 events.
The storm with the largest footprint was January 1996, which is unrivaled for the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Staunton, and even into parts of the Piedmont.
The middle of the state from Lynchburg to Fredericksburg saw the most during back-to-back thumps of snow in January 1987. Bear in mind, if we were looking at snowfall from the separate low pressure systems rather than that whole week of snowy weather, most of the Piedmont would call 1996 the record event as well.
Similarly, a one-two punch of snow in January 1966 led to the snowiest week of the past 60 years for Richmond, and a swath from Southside to the Northern Neck. A small region near the North Carolina border saw its worst conditions in January 2000. If we were looking at record one- to three-day snowfall totals instead, central Virginia would break down into a messier patchwork of events, including 1962, 1980, 1983, 1996 and 2000.
A pileup of big blizzards in the 1980s accounts for the record snows in Hampton Roads: February 1980 was heaviest in Suffolk, while the infamous blizzard that followed it in March was tops for a wider region from Emporia to the Eastern Shore. The snows of February 1989 were most extreme for areas slightly farther inland and across parts of the peninsulas.
Northern Virginia’s snowiest week followed the “snowmageddon” event of February 2010, which was also the work of two storms in close succession. Farther west into the Shenandoah Valley, 1996 and 2010 bracket some smaller impressions from the “megalopolitan” blizzard of February 1983 and the crippling Ash Wednesday storm of March 1962. The latter is also well-remembered along the coastline for its hurricane-like flooding and erosion.
Craggy terrain and sparse data made for a more challenging analysis of far Southwestern Virginia. The dominant events since the early 1960s were ones that arrived late in the season: April 1987 and the mid-March 1993 “Storm of the Century.” Generally, 1996 was a closer runner-up anywhere west of the Blue Ridge.
And because the western and northern tiers of the state are usually snowier — both in the long-term climatology and during individual storms — the record totals for Winchester and Wise are higher than those for Williamsburg and Wakefield.
Small maps for each event show roughly where they produced 1-, 2- and 3-foot amounts. The purples and pinks largely miss the eastern third of the state, while some areas north of Charlottesville have seen several snows of that magnitude.
There’s also a long roster of major winter storms that didn’t quite meet record thresholds. February 1961, February 1979 and January 2016, for instance, brought us memorably bad and widespread snowstorms, but by this measure they weren’t superlative for any regions in particular.
But as the saying goes, records are made to be broken. This winter was a bust for snow, but there’s always the next one. And when snowflakes return with a vengeance, reporting your measurement to the National Weather Service could help give meteorologists of the future a clearer picture of how it went down.
