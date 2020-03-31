While we're all at home - together, but separate - let's explore the endless natural wonder around us

Before I began working from home indefinitely, I could glance up at a few quotes pinned above my old desk in The Times-Dispatch newsroom.
One of my favorites is by the naturalist John Muir:
”This grand show is eternal. It is always sunrise somewhere; the dew is never all dried at once; a shower is forever falling; vapor ever rising. Eternal sunrise, eternal sunset, eternal dawn and gloaming, on seas and continents and islands, each in its turn, as the round earth rolls.”
Sometime in the 1990s, this kid meteorologist clipped those words out of a weather-fact-a-day calendar. I carried it on through dorm room corkboards, out to the Great Plains and back home to Virginia.
My career can mean dwelling on disasters at times. Those words help me put the world in perspective.
In this newly disrupted and distressing era, I still find some comfort in seeing how the rhythms and patterns of nature still apply. And there’s no time like spring to pause, look around and take it all in.
The same stars twinkle, the birds pipe up right before dawn and the trees push out their blooms (albeit a bit early).
There’s endless wonder in this vast universe, but plenty of surprise and meaning in those small and ordinary things we encounter.
Clouds and creeks. Stars and stones. Butterflies and buds.
So during these weeks when many of us are compelled to spend more time in our homes, backyards and neighborhoods, let’s make the most of it.
This is the first in what I hope will be many reflections on, and explorations of, the everyday science that surrounds us.
Do-it-yourself discovery. Sights to seek out. Enlightening experts. Resources and projects to engage the mind or the family.
What do you observe? What have you always wondered?
Send me a note.
Together, we’ll learn some new things.
