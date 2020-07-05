With 2020 halfway through, a weird mix of weather stands out in Virginia

On New Year's Day, we had little way of knowing how far 2020 would diverge from our expectations.
Looking back from the halfway mark, that has even been true of Virginia's weather.
It has been excessive in some ways, and strangely quiet in others.
Any given year brings unusual or extreme conditions at times — that's what makes tracking weather worthwhile — but 2020 is racking up a rather interesting list of contradictions and rare happenings.
Six months ago, few would have wagered that more tropical storms would affect the state during spring than tornadoes.
There was the sharp but temporary improvement in pollution throughout March and April as the pandemic's arrival forced society to slow down. Also improbable: the robust plume of dust from the Sahara Desert that introduced hazy skies, tinted sunsets and diminished air quality to the Southeast U.S. last weekend.
Although the examples above were all unrelated, other things like our local lack of cold and snow bear more of a link to one another.
Temperature
Given our warming climate, it's not at all surprising that Richmond and other nearby cities are once again on track for a top 10 year for mean temperatures.
Richmond's January-to-June average of 56.5 degrees is tied with 1953 for sixth-warmest in 123 years of local records. It only trails 2012, 2017, 1990, 1991 and 2019.
By July 1, Roanoke was also tied for the sixth-warmest year to date, and Norfolk and the Washington area both ranked fifth, while Lynchburg was tied for 10th-warmest.
But throughout that generally warm start to the year, springlike conditions built up too early, then freezing lows struck remarkably late in May.
Also noteworthy: Richmond's temperature range from January to June had a rather high "floor" and a somewhat low "ceiling."
So far, the year's coldest low here was 20 degrees, while the hottest high through July 1 was 94 degrees. That 74-degree spread between extremes is one of the narrowest ever observed in the first half of a year. (On average, 88 degrees separate the hottest and coldest readings during that period.)
Statewide, no reliable weather stations have so far dipped below zero or soared above 100.
In Richmond, daily records set or tied for warmth outpace the cold records by six to three.
Precipitation
When snow missed, it missed big. And when it rained, it poured — but unevenly.
True winter storms were a no-show. No towns — not even the mountain locales — reported more than 6 inches of snow in a single day so far in 2020. And the only place east of the Blue Ridge Mountains to even come close was somewhat unlikely. The region between Emporia and Suffolk, often the most snow-deprived, saw up to 5 inches on Feb. 21.
That system grazed Richmond with a half-inch, and our snowfall sum for the first half of the year is the lowest since 1998.
Yet rare May snowflakes blew into the Highlands during the late cold snap.
The overall amount of precipitation in Richmond from January to June was close to normal (21.7 inches) but the number of precipitation days was much higher than usual, at 74. That's the highest rainy-day count for the period since 2003. So there may be truth to the perception that it has been a wet year here, even though the amounts involved look unremarkable.
While Richmond drizzled, stalled lows in May and June led to flooding downpours at the mountains and foothills surrounding Roanoke, which is currently on pace for its record-wettest year.
West of Lynchburg, 2020 has generally brought 150% to 200% of normal precipitation.
The highest year-to-date sum observed through June 30 was 52.04 inches near Copper Hill in Floyd County.
Blacksburg had its third-wettest Jan. 1 to June 30 period, while Lynchburg ranked 11th. Year-to-date surpluses are more modest for Tidewater, Northern Virginia and most of the Piedmont. Few towns are deficient.
Storms
So far, the state's one, fleeting tornado of 2020 happened at both an uncommon time of year and time of day: It hit Leesburg on a February morning. In a rare twist, there were no tornadoes in spring.
Late June began to make up for the dearth of springtime storms, but it has been several years since damaging wind and hail reports have been so sparse.
Two early tropical storms visited nearby beaches in May. Richmond was swiped by the fringe rainfall of both Arthur and Bertha, which skirted to the east and west, respectively.
What's next?
Our variable Virginia weather always leaves room for more coincidences and quirks. But in broad-brush fashion, the coming months should see patterns that bring hotter and wetter conditions relative to normal, according to the outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The peak of hurricane season still looms. We don't yet know when and where any hurricanes will spawn, but the nascent thunderstorms rolling westward off the coast of Africa in August and September will likely encounter warmer ocean temperatures and less resistance from wind shear.
What's certain is that the next storm will go by the name Edouard. And it will be followed by Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias.
Last year, a flash drought flaring up in fall seemed unlikely at this point in summer. And a coating of snow in mid-November would've been a winter fan's remote fantasy. Yet the right patterns at the wrong times made for some memorable flukes in the back half of 2019.
A lot could happen in the 180 remaining days of 2020.
