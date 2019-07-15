Ronald and Alma Kelly, formerly of Midlothian and Palmyra, Virginia, and now residing in Venice, Florida, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on July 6, 2019. They have two children and four grandchildren. A family celebration is planned in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

