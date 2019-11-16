Abigail Coleman & William Toler

The engagement of Abigail Coleman, daughter of Morton and the late Cynthia Coleman, to William Toler, son of Scott and Tracy Toler, is announced by the bride's father. Both are native to Chesterfield County. Abigail, a graduate of Virginia Tech, is employed at the Roslyn Retreat Center, while William works as a foreman at S.A. Toler Construction. A June wedding is planned.

