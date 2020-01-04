ARNER & GORMAN

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stephen Arner of Mechanicsville, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Katherine Arner, to Francis William Gorman II, son of Beverly Sue Rosa and the late Mr. Michael Anthony Gorman, of New Bern, North Carolina. Emma is a graduate of Atlee High School and Virginia Commonwealth University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. She is employed by Apple Hospitality REIT in Richmond, Virginia as an Administrative Assistant. Bill is a graduate of New Bern High School and East Carolina University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. He is employed by Cotiviti in Richmond, Virginia as a Senior Database Administrator. A September 2020 wedding is being planned.
