Ashley Hampton & Garett Rikard

Tim & Susan Hill of Richmond & Mathews are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Ashley Elisabeth Hampton to Mr. Garett Samuel Rikard. Mr. Rikard is the son of Sammy & Dottie Rikard of Lexington, South Carolina. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Edward & Ellen Meyer & the late Thornton & Ammye Hill Sr. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Coleen Derrick & the late Theodore Derrick & the late Sam & Anne Rikard. Miss Hampton is a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from James Madison University & her Masters of Science in Environmental Sciences & Policy from Johns Hopkins University. Mr. Rikard graduated from Lexington High School in Lexington South Carolina & The University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management. Miss Hampton is employed as a federal consultant with the Federal Aviation Administration. Mr. Rikard is a Sales Manager with EcoLab. A September wedding is planned.

