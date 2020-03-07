Brittany Barley & Daniel Fitzpatrick

Reginald and Hattie Barley are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittany Nicole Barley to Daniel LaDale Fitzpatrick II, son of Daniel and Harriet Fitzpatrick of Saint Louis, Missouri. Brittany is a 2009 graduate of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government & International Studies, a 2013 graduate of George Mason University, where she received a Bachelors' of Science degree in Biology and a 2016 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale earning a Master of Public Health degree in Community Health Education. Brittany will graduate from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in May 2020 and start her residency in pediatrics. Daniel is a 2010 graduate of Parkway South High School, Saint Louis, Missouri; and a 2015 graduate of Webster University, Saint Louis, Missouri, where he received a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Audio Production and Aesthetics. Daniel is an accomplished musician who writes, produces, plays, and teaches piano and keyboards. Brittany and Daniel met in 2018 through his sister, Bianca who had recently met Brittany at an Anheuser-Busch social event. A few days later, Bianca invited Brittany to join her at a Rose' party where her brother, their mom and dad and friends were hanging out. Brittany and Daniel were immediately attracted to one another and spent much of the evening talking, talking, and talking well into the night. A Fall 2020 wedding in Washington DC is being planned.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started