Brooke Matson & Matthew Tucci

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Howard Matson of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Dr. Brooke Campbell Matson of Carrboro, North Carolina, to Mr. Matthew Anthony Tucci of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mr. Tucci is the son of Ms. Barbara Dellavecchio Tucci of Newport News, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Tucci of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Stella Jenkins Miante and the late Mr. James Bernard Miante of Newport News, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Louis John Matson, Jr., of Venice, Florida, formerly of Branford, Connecticut. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mr. Rudolph Tucci and the late Mrs. Kathleen Tucci of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Dellavecchio of Bovard, Pennsylvania.Dr. Matson is a graduate of Collegiate School and William & Mary, where she received a Bachelor of Science with honors in Biology. She received a Doctor of Philosophy in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she is a May 2020 candidate for a Doctor of Medicine degree.Mr. Tucci graduated from Warwick High School, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, and East Carolina University with a Master of Business Administration. He is employed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Human Resources.A May 2020 wedding is planned in Richmond, Virginia.
