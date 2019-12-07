Brooke Stallings & Joseph Humphrey

Mr. and Mrs. William Stallings of Richmond, Virginia, announce with pleasure the engagement of their daughter, Brooke Meredith, to Mr. Joseph Wayne Humphrey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Humphrey of Forest Lake, Minnesota, and Ms. Carol Chevalier of Minnetonka, Minnesota.The bride-to-be, a graduate of the Collegiate School in Richmond, received a Bachelor of Science in biology, cum laude, from Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina. She completed a Professional Science Master's degree in ecohydrologic science and management at the University of Idaho, Moscow, in December 2015, and since then has been employed as a water resources and wetland scientist in Jackson, Wyoming.The groom-to-be, a graduate of Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, received a Bachelor of Science in resource conservation from the University of Montana, Missoula. He is currently employed by a custom builder in Jackson.The couple met in the summer of 2015 while both were working as hydrologic technicians for the U.S. Forest Service in central Idaho. They became engaged in January 2019 on a cross country ski weekend near Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. A June 2020 wedding in the Jackson Hole area is planned.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription