Buoyer & Markham

Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Duncan Buoyer of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Elizabeth Hardy Buoyer, to Mr. Patrick Adrian Markham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Francis Markham of Birmingham, Alabama. The bride-to-be is the grand-daughter of Mrs. Worth Duderstadt of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and her late husband, Mr. Richard Boone Felner, and Mr. Clayton Howell Buoyer and his late wife, Mrs. Janet Cornwell Buoyer, of Raeford, North Carolina. Mr. Markham is the grandson of Mrs. Lou Brown Jewell of Stone Mountain and her late husband, Mr. Worley Adrian Brown, and Mr. and Mrs. William James Markham of Atlanta, Georgia. Elizabeth is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Patrick is a graduate of Oak Mountain High School and Auburn University. A January 2020 wedding is planned.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription