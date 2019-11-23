Cameron Spicer & James Owens

Mr. and Mrs. Richard T. Spicer of Richmond, VA are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Cameron Lee Spicer, to James William Owens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph S. Owens of Gainesville, FL.Cameron and James met in October of 2016 when Cameron moved to Gainesville, FL to work as a Registered Nurse at Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center. The pair moved to Richmond, VA in 2018 when Cameron took a position as a Registered Nurse at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. James is a Lawn and Turf Specialist and Sales Manager at Southern States.Cameron and James look forward to sharing and celebrating their unending love and happiness with their family and friends at an October 2020 wedding.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
No outdoor ice skating rinks at Richmond's 17th Street Market or Short Pump this year - but there is a new one in Richmond
-
Facing NAACP lawsuit, Hanover School Board punts on Confederate school names at special meeting
-
About a dozen of Hilds' Manchester properties headed to auction
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.