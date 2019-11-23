Cameron Spicer & James Owens

Mr. and Mrs. Richard T. Spicer of Richmond, VA are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Cameron Lee Spicer, to James William Owens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph S. Owens of Gainesville, FL.Cameron and James met in October of 2016 when Cameron moved to Gainesville, FL to work as a Registered Nurse at Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center. The pair moved to Richmond, VA in 2018 when Cameron took a position as a Registered Nurse at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. James is a Lawn and Turf Specialist and Sales Manager at Southern States.Cameron and James look forward to sharing and celebrating their unending love and happiness with their family and friends at an October 2020 wedding.

