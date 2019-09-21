Caroline & Stephen

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lyle Ramsey are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Stephen Garrett, to Caroline Allen Estill, daughter of Mr. Robert Whitridge Estill Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Ms. Cynthia Allen Estill of Athens, Georgia. Miss Estill is the granddaughter of the Right Reverend Doctor and Mrs. Robert Whitridge Estill Sr. of Raleigh and Mr. and Mrs. George L. Allen of Athens. Mr. Ramsey is the grandson of Mrs. Robert N. Wesley and the late Mr. Wesley of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and the late Captain and Mrs. Lyle B. Ramsey of Greenwich, Connecticut. Miss Estill is a graduate of the St. Mary's School in Raleigh and holds a BA from the University of South Carolina. She is a Vice President at First Citizens Bank in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Ramsey attended the Collegiate School and is a graduate of Woodberry Forest School. He has a BS from the University of Virginia. He is the owner of Hoke Poke, a poke bowl restaurant in the far West End. A January wedding is planned in Nevis, West Indies.

