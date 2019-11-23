Clay Coddington & Jay Bechtel

Mr. and Mrs. Ian Michael Coddington of Manakin Sabot, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Claiborne, to Landon Jay Bechtel, son of Dr. and Mrs. Donald Keith Bechtel of Midlothian, Virginia. Clay is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lloyd Manson Jr. of Blackstone, Virginia, and the late Mrs. Jane Gould Pedersen of Richmond. Jay is the grandson of Mr. Philip Louis Conklin and the late Mrs. Betty Jean Conklin of Carmel, Indiana, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jay Earl Bechtel Jr. of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Clay is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and the University of Georgia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Spanish. She received her Master of Teaching degree from the University of Virginia and teaches English at Goochland High School. Jay is a graduate of Cosby High School and Virginia Commonwealth University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He received his Master of Teaching degree from the University of Virginia and teaches English at Goochland Middle School.A June wedding is planned.

