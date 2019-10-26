Crom & Skinner

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Crom of Richmond, Va., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret Howe (Mollie), to Alexander Paul Skinner. Mr. Skinner is the son of Mr. Paul Skinner of Manassas, Va., and Mrs. Melinda Hirn of King George, Va. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Howard Duke Black Jr. and Doris Adams Slusser, both of Charles City, Va., and the late Rex and Jean Crom of Beatrice, Neb. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late John and Patricia Skinner of Silsbee, Texas, and Paul and Rose Barton of Dayton, Ohio. Both Ms. Crom and Mr. Skinner are graduates of Virginia Commonwealth University. Ms. Crom is employed by McGuireWoods. Mr. Skinner is employed by Richmond Restaurant Group. A May 2020 wedding is planned.

