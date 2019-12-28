Danielle Hynson & Christopher Smith

Mr. and Mrs. Kyle B. Hynson of Ashland, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Danielle Ann Hynson, to Christopher Stevens Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd S. Smith III, of Ruther Glen, Virginia.Danielle is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and Christopher Newport University, Joseph W. Luter III School of Business, Class of 2015, with a degree in Business Administration & Management.Chris is a graduate of Caroline High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Class of 2012, with a degree in Agricultural Technology & Applied Agricultural Management.A September 2020 wedding is planned.

