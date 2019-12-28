Danielle Hynson & Christopher Smith

Mr. and Mrs. Kyle B. Hynson of Ashland, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Danielle Ann Hynson, to Christopher Stevens Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd S. Smith III, of Ruther Glen, Virginia.Danielle is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and Christopher Newport University, Joseph W. Luter III School of Business, Class of 2015, with a degree in Business Administration & Management.Chris is a graduate of Caroline High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Class of 2012, with a degree in Agricultural Technology & Applied Agricultural Management.A September 2020 wedding is planned.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Fans turned away as overflow crowd watches high school superteam defeat John Marshall at the Ashe Center
-
Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton almost complete
-
They asked, you answered: Heartsick Richmond animal shelter overwhelmed by locals' love - and food
-
UPDATE: Police identify three Virginians killed in single-car crash on I-64 in Goochland
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.