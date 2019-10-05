Mr. and Mrs. John Walter Enright of Williamsburg, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Elizabeth Anne Enright of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Evan Septimus Nutty Booth of Richmond, son of Ms. Cheri Nutty and Mr. Septimus Stephen Booth of Richmond. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Walter Sellars of Williamsburg, formerly of Fairfax, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Thomas Enright of Norfolk, Virginia. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Septimus Stephen Booth of Lynchburg, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Fay Christian Nutty of Staunton, Virginia. Miss Enright is a graduate of Jamestown High School in Williamsburg, The University of Alabama, and earned a Master of Arts degree in Exhibition Design at the Corcoran College of Art + Design (now, The Corcoran School of Art at George Washington University). She made her debut at the Norfolk German in 2006. Miss Enright serves as Guest Engagement Specialist for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. A native of Richmond, Mr. Booth attended Virginia Commonwealth University. He is employed by The Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine as a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist. A wedding is planned for April 2020.

