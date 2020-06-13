Emily Clark & Evan Trigg

Rusty and Susan Clark of Chesterfield, VA, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Caroll, to Evan Trigg, son of Sheila Trigg of Greenwood, SC, and the late Robert Trigg. Emily graduated from the University of Virginia with a BS in Commerce and MS in Accounting. Evan graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS in Finance and Accounting and the University of South Florida with an MS in Information Systems. Emily and Evan, both CPAs, are employed by E*TRADE Financial in Arlington, VA. A November wedding in Charleston, SC, is planned.
