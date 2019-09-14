Ena Dekanic & Steven Harrison

Mr. and Mrs. Zlatko (Dezz) and Lidija Dekanic of Midlothian, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ena Dekanic, to Steven Eric Harrison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff and Shari Harrison of Livingston, New Jersey. Ms. Dekanic is an attorney-advisor at the Federal Communications Commission, where she advocates U.S. interests in international telecommunications policy. She attended the Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies in Richmond and graduated summa cum laude from Georgetown University.Mr. Harrison is an assistant district attorney at the New York County District Attorney's Office, where he prosecutes felony criminal cases. He graduated from Vanderbilt University. The couple met at the Georgetown University Law Center, where they both received their J.D. degrees. The couple reside in Manhattan. An August 2020 wedding is planned in Brooklyn.
