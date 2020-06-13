Erin Richardson & Ashby Carver

Mr. and Mrs. Roger David Richardson of Powhatan are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ms. Erin Elizabeth Richardson of Richmond, to Mr. Ashby Robertson Carver III, also of Richmond, and son of Mr. Ashby Robertson Carver Jr., of Richmond and Mrs. Tracey Sandy James of Lewes, Delaware.The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Colonel and Mrs. Gordon E. Jonas, USAF, the late Ms. Helen Kay Richardson, all formerly of Richmond, and the late Mr. Charlie Daniel Richardson, formerly of Martinsville.The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mrs. Alice Sandy Blanton of Montross and the late Mr. George Edward Sandy, formerly of Montross, and Mrs. Ashby Robertson Carver Sr., of Montross, and the late Mr. Carver Sr., formerly of Montross. Ms. Richardson is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and the University of Mary Washington, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art and was a four-year member of the Varsity Equestrian Team. She received her Master of Fine Arts degree in Design, Interior Environments, from Virginia Commonwealth University and is employed as a commercial interior designer with Quinn Evans. Mr. Carver is a graduate of Essex High School and Hampden-Sydney College, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Commerce and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He is employed as the Preconstruction Lead for the Architectural Woodwork Division at Nycom, Inc.An August wedding in Richmond is planned.

